Cooking with Vivian Aronson
Vivian Aronson, aka Cooking Bomb, is a great cook and so fun to follow on social media. Today she’s here with a traditional dish of rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves to celebrate the Chinese holiday, Dragon Boat Festival!
Zongzi (rice dumplings) recipe:
Ingredients:
- 600g Glutinous rice (Sticky rice)
- 120g Red beans
- 20 Dried Bamboo leaves (If you can find fresh ones, that is the best!)
- 3 tsp Sugar
- 1.5 tsp Baking soda
- 2 tbsp Corn Oil (or any vegetable oil)
Steps:
- Soak the sticky rice, red beans and dried bamboo leaves in water over night.
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl)
- Wrap the rice mixture in bamboo leaves, tie the dumplings with a string.
- Bring a pot of water to boil, then put rice dumplings in, immerse each dumpling in the water.
- Turn down to low heat, cook for 1.5-2 hours.
- Serve hot with honey or sprinkle with sugar and enjoy!