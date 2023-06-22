Cooking with Vivian Aronson

By KSTP

Vivian Aronson, aka Cooking Bomb, is a great cook and so fun to follow on social media. Today she’s here with a traditional dish of rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves to celebrate the Chinese holiday, Dragon Boat Festival!

Zongzi (rice dumplings) recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 600g Glutinous rice (Sticky rice)
  • 120g Red beans
  • 20 Dried Bamboo leaves (If you can find fresh ones, that is the best!)
  • 3 tsp Sugar
  • 1.5 tsp Baking soda
  • 2 tbsp Corn Oil (or any vegetable oil)

Steps:

  1. Soak the sticky rice, red beans and dried bamboo leaves in water over night.
  2. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl)
  3. Wrap the rice mixture in bamboo leaves, tie the dumplings with a string.
  4. Bring a pot of water to boil, then put rice dumplings in, immerse each dumpling in the water.
  5. Turn down to low heat, cook for 1.5-2 hours.
  6. Serve hot with honey or sprinkle with sugar and enjoy!