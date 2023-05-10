Cooking with Mom: Chocolate Cake

By KSTP

Kelli Hanson and her daughter Quinn make a flourless chocolate cake and with homemade chocolate sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 6 egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 2 cups grated coconut
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 Tbsp baking powder
  • 6 egg whites

Directions:

  • Beat egg yolks with sugar
  • Add in butter and mix well
  • Add cocoa powder, coconut and salt and mix well
  • Fold in baking powder and egg whites
  • Pour in greased cake pan
  • Bake at 350 for 40 minutes
  • Let cool and pour over chocolate sauce

Homemade chocolate sauce:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/3 cup cacao powder or cocoa
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla extract