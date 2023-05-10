Cooking with Mom: Chocolate Cake
Kelli Hanson and her daughter Quinn make a flourless chocolate cake and with homemade chocolate sauce.
Ingredients:
- 6 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 2 cups grated coconut
- pinch of salt
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- 6 egg whites
Directions:
- Beat egg yolks with sugar
- Add in butter and mix well
- Add cocoa powder, coconut and salt and mix well
- Fold in baking powder and egg whites
- Pour in greased cake pan
- Bake at 350 for 40 minutes
- Let cool and pour over chocolate sauce
Homemade chocolate sauce:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1/3 cup cacao powder or cocoa
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract