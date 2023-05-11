Cooking with Mom: Chicken Parm

Owner of Golden Fig, Laurie Crowell, and her sons Ben and Connor are in the kitchen cooking up their most requested dinner. Chicken Parmesan!

4 chicken breasts pounded thin

Flour (a few TB)

2 eggs

1 1/2 C Panko

1/2 C shredded Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Avocado oil

Tomato sauce

Pesto

Fresh mozzarella

Preheat oven to 440 degrees

In shallow dish, whisk eggs

In large shallow bowl mix Panko, parmesan, salt and pepper

With sifter or small mesh strainer, dust flour over both sides of chicken.

Dip chicken into eggs. Then place in bowl with Panko mixture. Coat chicken well.

Set chicken on wire rack and let rest for 15 minutes.

Heat about 1/2 inch of oil in heavy bottomed pan over med/high heat. When oil is shimmering, cook chicken about 2.5 minutes per side until golden brown.

Remove to baking dish.

Top each piece with 2 TB sauce, a few slices fresh mozzarella and a swipe of pesto.

Bake in preheated oven until chicken temp reaches 165 degrees.

Let rest a few minutes and serve with pasta or a nice greens salad.

I like to have no sauce underneath the chicken in the baking pan, it keeps it nice and crispy rather than the soggy that can happen when the chicken is sitting in sauce.