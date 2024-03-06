Cooking with Clay Coyote
When you are cooking, the vessel you use can serve as a special secret ingredient, changing the way your food tastes. Morgan Baum from Clay Coyote shows us a Tagine, which is the name of the vessel and the dish. The recipe comes from her cookbook, called Cookin’ with the Coyotes: Friends in Your Cupboards.
MEDITERRANAN CHICKEN AND MUSHROOMS
-1 clove fresh garlic, crushed
-1 medium onion, minced
-2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
-2 pounds mushrooms, chopped (we like baby bella and shitake)
-1 ½ pounds of chicken thighs
-2 tablespoons dry sherry
-1/4 cup vegetable broth
Process:
-Sauté fresh garlic and onion in olive oil.
-Add a blend of sliced mushrooms and cook until mushrooms are soft, remove and set aside.
-Add a little more olive oil and seared the chicken thighs, moving them a little to make sure they didn’t stick.
-Set the chicken aside and deglaze the pan with dry sherry and vegetable broth.
-Add the chicken and mushrooms back in, cover, and simmer over low flame for 45 minutes.