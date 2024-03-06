Cooking with Clay Coyote

When you are cooking, the vessel you use can serve as a special secret ingredient, changing the way your food tastes. Morgan Baum from Clay Coyote shows us a Tagine, which is the name of the vessel and the dish. The recipe comes from her cookbook, called Cookin’ with the Coyotes: Friends in Your Cupboards.

MEDITERRANAN CHICKEN AND MUSHROOMS

-1 clove fresh garlic, crushed

-1 medium onion, minced

-2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

-2 pounds mushrooms, chopped (we like baby bella and shitake)

-1 ½ pounds of chicken thighs

-2 tablespoons dry sherry

-1/4 cup vegetable broth

Process:

-Sauté fresh garlic and onion in olive oil.

-Add a blend of sliced mushrooms and cook until mushrooms are soft, remove and set aside.

-Add a little more olive oil and seared the chicken thighs, moving them a little to make sure they didn’t stick.

-Set the chicken aside and deglaze the pan with dry sherry and vegetable broth.

-Add the chicken and mushrooms back in, cover, and simmer over low flame for 45 minutes.

