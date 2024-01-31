When is citrus season? Citrus season runs from late fall to late winter. Although most varieties are available year-round, this time of year is when you will find the sweetest, juiciest citrus at its peak. Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig shares three citrus recipes.

Quinoa Citrus Salad

1 Cup quinoa (uncooked)

1 naval orange cut into segments

1 blood orange cut into segments

1 cara cara orange cut into segment

1/3 C chopped shallot

1 C garbanzo beans

1/2 C feta crumbled

1 1/2 C micro greens

2 TB fresh mint chopped

*Citrus vinaigrette

In a large saucepan cook quinoa according to package directions. Set aside

In a lare bowl combine cooked quinoa, oranges, shallots, garbanzo beans, feta micro greens and mint. Gently toss. Drizzle on vinaigrette and serve at room temp or cold!

*Citrus Vinaigrette

1/2 C olive oil

1/4 C fresh orange juice

1/4 C apple cider vinegar

1 tsp orange zest

1 tsp coarse ground mustard

dash of honey

salt and pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in jar and shake up!



Grapefruit basil Syrup

1 C water

1 C sugar

2 grapefruit

4 fresh basil leaves

In a small sauce pan bring sugar and water to a boil

add in the juice from grapefruits and stir until sugar is dissolved.

Remove peel from grapefruit (just peels, no pith (white stuff)

Add peels to simmering syrup. Simmer about 15 minutes.

Add basil and simmer an additional 5 minutes.

Let cool, strain, bottle and add to cocktails, drizzle over fresh fruit, yogurt, or even add to club soda for a tasty Italian Soda.

Store in refrigerator up to one month.



Easiest Lemon Pudding

2 C heavy whipping cream

2/3 C granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

zest of one meyer lemon

3 TB meyer lemon juice

3 TB lemon juice

You can garnish with fresh berries or even chopped kumquats for another layer of citrus!

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together cream, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest.

Bring to a gentle boil and cook stirring pretty constantly for 5 minutes.

Add the lemon juice and simmer for another 5 minutes. Stir frequently

Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.

Pour into 4 – 4 oz containers

Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight to set.

Serve with fresh berries or finely diced kumquats.

