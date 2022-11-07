Church Basement Ladies making Seven Can Casserole

The Church Basement Ladies latest production called, “Plowin’ Thru”, is on stage through mid-February at the Ames Center in Burnsville. Greta Grosch, Tara Borman, and Dorian Chalmers joins us with a Seven Can Casserole!

Ingredients:

1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 can Cream of Chicken Soup (can substitute with Cream of Broccoli)

1 can Cream of Celery Soup

1 can of Chicken & Rice Soup

1 can of vegetables

1 can of meat (tuna, spam, hamburger.)

1 “can” of chow mein noodles – these actually come in a bag but Seven Can Casserole sounds better.

Dump everything in a casserole dish. Cook until it smells or stops jiggling. Serve with Jello salad, picks, rolls, and coffee.