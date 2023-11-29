Christmas Cocktails & Mocktails
Get comfortable, grab a drink, and turn on your favorite Christmas movie! Office mixologist has the perfect cocktail or mocktail for you.
Grinch Punch
Half lime and lemon Kool Aid
HALF Ginger beer
Cherry for garnish
Hot Hot Chocolate
instant cocoa pack
2 OZ chocolate chips
1 TSP cinnamon
2 oz of half and half
Boiling water
Mix instant cocoa pack, chocolate chips, cinnamon, and water till smooth
Add half and half mix again.
Mistletoe Margaritas
1 ½ oz Tequila
½ oz Triple Sec
1 ½ oz Cranberry Juice
½ oz Lime Juice
Mix together
Hot Toddy
Boiling water, as needed.
2ounces whiskey
1ounce light honey
1ounce lemon
Mix honey, lemon and water
Add whiskey last.