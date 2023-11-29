Christmas Cocktails & Mocktails

By KSTP

Get comfortable, grab a drink, and turn on your favorite Christmas movie!  Office mixologist has the perfect cocktail or mocktail for you.

Grinch Punch

Half lime and lemon Kool Aid

HALF Ginger beer

Cherry for garnish

Hot Hot Chocolate

instant cocoa pack

2 OZ chocolate chips

1 TSP cinnamon

2 oz of half and half

Boiling water

Mix instant cocoa pack, chocolate chips, cinnamon, and water till smooth

Add half and half mix again.

Mistletoe Margaritas

1 ½ oz Tequila

½ oz Triple Sec

1 ½ oz Cranberry Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

Mix together

Hot Toddy

Boiling water, as needed.

2ounces whiskey

1ounce light honey

1ounce lemon

Mix honey, lemon and water

Add whiskey last.