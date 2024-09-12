Chef School with Karyn Tomlinson

Chef Karyn Tomlinson, owner of Myriel in St. Paul, gives us a lesson on making homemade mayonnaise and vinaigrettes.

Mayonnaise

Yield: 2 cups

1 3/4 cup canola oil

2 ea egg yolks

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp mustard, powder

1 Tbsp lemon juice or vinegar (or as needed)



Whisk egg yolks together with salt and mustard powder until they are sticky looking and lighter yellow.

Slowly drizzle oil while continuously whisking or blending. When it gets too thick to whisk add some lemon juice or vinegar.

Once thickened, adjust seasoning as needed – (if it has not thickened to desired consistency, continue adding oil)



Vinaigrette

1/2 ea shallot, medium, dice finely

1 Tbsp dijon

1 cup canola oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp honey

1 tsp salt, (to taste)

1 twist pepper

Whisk everything together minus the oil. Slowly whisk in the oil until it is well emulsified and taste for seasoning.

Alternatively use an immersion blender.