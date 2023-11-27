The Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association is making it easy to shop local this holiday season. The first ever North Loop Winter Market features more than 100 local farmers and venders. Minneapolis based chef, Tony Muras-Scherber, is one of those vendors. He’s here to make charcuterie bites.

Charcuterie Bites

INGREDIENTS

1 Solomon’s Bakery baguette cut into 1/2 inch slices

3 TB of TonzKitchen Jonmat oil

4 ounces of soft cheese such as goat, sheep’s, quark, or brie from Cosmic Wheel Creamery or Shepherds Way Farm

5 TB of Ames Farm honey

5 TB of TonzKitchen Minnesota 7 Hot Chili Oil



Optional: your favorite salami or meat from Lowry Hill Provisions/Baker’s Field

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350° F. Slice bread, placing pieces on a large baking sheet. Drizzle Jonmat over bread and place baking sheet in oven for 10 minutes. Once bread is toasted and slightly cooled, spread your soft cheese(s) on pieces. Drizzle honey and Minnesota 7 over pieces.



Plate them up and enjoy!

Charcuterie Bites INGREDIENTS

1 Solomon’s Bakery baguette cut into 1/2 inch slices

3 TB of TonzKitchen Jonmat oil

4 ounces of soft cheese such as goat, sheep’s, quark, or brie from Cosmic Wheel Creamery or Shepherds Way Farm

5 TB of Ames Farm honey

5 TB of TonzKitchen Minnesota 7 Hot Chili Oil Optional: your favorite salami or meat from Lowry Hill Provisions/Baker’s Field INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350° F. Slice bread, placing pieces on a large baking sheet. Drizzle Jonmat over bread and place baking sheet in oven for 10 minutes. Once bread is toasted and slightly cooled, spread your soft cheese(s) on pieces. Drizzle honey and Minnesota 7 over pieces. Plate them up and enjoy!