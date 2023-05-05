Char Siu Pork Tenderloin

By KSTP

Charlie Torgeson joins us with a heart healthy Chinese inspired pork for the grand finale of Pork Week.

Char Siu Pork Tenderloin Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup Shaoxing Wine or Dry Sherry Wine
  • 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
  • 1/4 cup oyster sauce
  • 1/4 white sugar
  • 1 Tbsp molasses
  • 1 1/2 tsp fresh minced garlic
  • 1 tsp 5 spice powder
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1-2 cubes of mashed fermented red bean curd
  • 2 pork tenderloins
  • 1 Tbsp honey (glaze)

PROCEDURE:

Prepare the marinade and the glaze the day before you cook.

Marinade

  1. In a large bowl combine the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, Sherry wine, sugar, molasses, garlic, five spice powder, salt, and red bean curd. Stir to mix well.
  2. Transfer the pork into a large Ziplock bag. Pour ¼ cup of the mixed sauce into the bag. Squeeze out as much air as possible and seal the bag. Massage the bag a few times so the pork is covered evenly with the sauce. Transfer to the fridge and marinate for 12 hours or overnight.

Prepare the Glaze

  1. Add marinade and honey to saucepan. Heat over medium heat and stir frequently to melt the honey, until brought to a simmer. Turn to medium low heat. Cook for 5 minutes or until sauce is thicken.
  2. Once done, let the sauce cool for at least 10 minutes. Carefully transfer the sauce into a container. Let cool for another 10 to 15 minutes. Cover and transfer into the fridge. The sauce will continue to thicken once chilled.

Grilling:

  • Place marinated pork on grill. Grill for 3 – 5 minutes: flip
  • Baste the top of the pork with glaze, and grill for another 3 – 5 minutes. Continue flipping and glazing pork on all sides until pork looks glossy and lightly charred.
  • Check the doneness by inserting a thermometer into the thickest part of the pork. It should read 145° F.
  • Once the pork is done, brush it with the rest of the glaze. Cover loosely with aluminum foil. Let rest for 10 before serving.