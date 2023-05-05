Char Siu Pork Tenderloin
Charlie Torgeson joins us with a heart healthy Chinese inspired pork for the grand finale of Pork Week.
Char Siu Pork Tenderloin Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup Shaoxing Wine or Dry Sherry Wine
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
- 1/4 cup oyster sauce
- 1/4 white sugar
- 1 Tbsp molasses
- 1 1/2 tsp fresh minced garlic
- 1 tsp 5 spice powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1-2 cubes of mashed fermented red bean curd
- 2 pork tenderloins
- 1 Tbsp honey (glaze)
PROCEDURE:
Prepare the marinade and the glaze the day before you cook.
Marinade
- In a large bowl combine the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, Sherry wine, sugar, molasses, garlic, five spice powder, salt, and red bean curd. Stir to mix well.
- Transfer the pork into a large Ziplock bag. Pour ¼ cup of the mixed sauce into the bag. Squeeze out as much air as possible and seal the bag. Massage the bag a few times so the pork is covered evenly with the sauce. Transfer to the fridge and marinate for 12 hours or overnight.
Prepare the Glaze
- Add marinade and honey to saucepan. Heat over medium heat and stir frequently to melt the honey, until brought to a simmer. Turn to medium low heat. Cook for 5 minutes or until sauce is thicken.
- Once done, let the sauce cool for at least 10 minutes. Carefully transfer the sauce into a container. Let cool for another 10 to 15 minutes. Cover and transfer into the fridge. The sauce will continue to thicken once chilled.
Grilling:
- Place marinated pork on grill. Grill for 3 – 5 minutes: flip
- Baste the top of the pork with glaze, and grill for another 3 – 5 minutes. Continue flipping and glazing pork on all sides until pork looks glossy and lightly charred.
- Check the doneness by inserting a thermometer into the thickest part of the pork. It should read 145° F.
- Once the pork is done, brush it with the rest of the glaze. Cover loosely with aluminum foil. Let rest for 10 before serving.