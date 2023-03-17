Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery in the Spring

By KSTP

There is a spot that is regularly voted one of the Minnesota’s Best Wineries and Wedding Venues.  It’s Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery in southern Minnesota.  Kelsey Long joins us to fill us in on what they have coming up for Spring and shares some cocktail recipes. 

Orchid You Not

2 oz Ranch Road Rum
1.5 oz Pomegranate Liqueur
1 oz Lemon juice
1 oz Lavender simple syrup
2 drops B’Lure flower extract
Sprite
Orchid flower garnish

Cerealously Huckleberry

3 oz North Forest Kreme Huckleberry Vanilla
1 oz Ranch Road Vodka
1 oz Fruity Pebble Creamer
½ oz Oat milk
Marshmallow fluff & Fruity Pebble garnish