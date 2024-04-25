Celebrating National Prime Rib Day

By KSTP

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meats & Sausage gives us tips on preparing prime rib.

Bone-In Prime Rib
6-7 lb bone in rib roast (3 bones)
Salt
Black Pepper

  • Preheat the oven to convection roast to 450 F degrees.
  • Allow the prime rib roast to sit at room temperature for 1 hour, pat dry with  paper towels and generously season beef with salt and pepper.
  • Set prime rib fat side up on a rack elevated above a baking or roasting  pan.
  • Cook uncovered for 20 minutes.
  • Reduce heat to 325 F and cook uncovered 1.5 – 2 hours until the internal  temperature is 125 F as the internal beef temperature will rise for another 5 – 10 minutes after removing it from the oven.
  • Rest 10 – 15 minutes before slicing.
  • Serve with au jus &  horseradish sour cream sauce.

Boneless Prime Rib Recipe

Prepare  as above except you want to put the boneless  roast in your oven for 15  minutes at 500 degrees. Then, set your oven to 300° and cook your meat for  10-12 minutes per pound for a rare roast, 13-14 minutes per pound for medium  rare, or 14-15 minutes per pound for medium well.

 You’ll need to use a meat thermometer to ensure that your roast reaches the  correct internal temperature; 120° for rare, 130° for medium rare, 140° for  medium, or 150° for medium well.  Don’t open the oven  during cooking!