The creator of Cry Baby Craig, shows Elizabeth and Ben a recipe for Cavatelli Alla Vodka using his new spicy hot sauce infused vodka.

CAVATELLI ALLA VODKA

Ingredients:

One pound dried pasta you like

One large sweet onion chopped into small dice (about one cup/ I love the onions so if you dont please adjust to your liking)3 tbsp EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

3 large cloves garlic minced (about 1 tbsp)

1 26-28oz jar of your favorite tomato sauce (I’m using Gustare)

3 tbsp sundried tomato puree (optional)

1-2 tbsp Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Honey

4oz LOKAL Cry Baby Craig’s pickled pepper VODKA

4oz heavy cream

In one pot cook your pasta to directions and be sure to save about 1 cup of the pasta water for the sauce if needed (I use this if the sauce is a little to thick, it also adds some creaminess and richness) Get another pot big enough to make your sauce and add the cooked pasta to when sauce is ready, I like to serve these kinds of meals family style at dinner time. Sweat your diced onions in the EVOO on low heat, when they’re translucent, and your garlic and cook till the smell of raw garlic has turned to a nice aroma of roasted garlic. (season with salt and pepper) While still on low heat add 3 tbsp of sun dried tomato puree, stir and cook for another minute. Add 4oz of our Pickle Pepper Vodka made by myself and 10,000 drops right out of Faribault MN! I kept this on low heat and watched as it cooks down. I’d stay away from flambeing it, that might put the spices in the air and that wouldn’t be very fun for those standing there. Instead, let it cook down till almost gone and you can double check by lighting a stick lighter over it, if there is any alcohol left, this will burn it right away. Now add 4oz heavy cream and simmer for another minute or two Add about 1-2 tbsp of Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Honey Check for seasoning, might need more salt, little lemon juice, or maybe even a little more spice to amp it up! Simmer to desired thickness and then add your cooked pasta Garnish with some chopped parsley or basil and enjoy with the family!

Cavatelli Alla Vodka Ingredients: One pound dried pasta you like

One large sweet onion chopped into small dice (about one cup/ I love the onions so if you dont please adjust to your liking)3 tbsp EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

3 large cloves garlic minced (about 1 tbsp)

1 26-28oz jar of your favorite tomato sauce (I’m using Gustare)

3 tbsp sundried tomato puree (optional)

1-2 tbsp Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Honey

4oz LOKAL Cry Baby Craig’s pickled pepper VODKA

4oz heavy cream In one pot cook your pasta to directions and be sure to save about 1 cup of the pasta water for the sauce if needed (I use this if the sauce is a little to thick, it also adds some creaminess and richness) Get another pot big enough to make your sauce and add the cooked pasta to when sauce is ready, I like to serve these kinds of meals family style at dinner time. Sweat your diced onions in the EVOO on low heat, when they’re translucent, and your garlic and cook till the smell of raw garlic has turned to a nice aroma of roasted garlic. (season with salt and pepper) While still on low heat add 3 tbsp of sun dried tomato puree, stir and cook for another minute. Add 4oz of our Pickle Pepper Vodka made by myself and 10,000 drops right out of Faribault MN! I kept this on low heat and watched as it cooks down. I’d stay away from flambeing it, that might put the spices in the air and that wouldn’t be very fun for those standing there. Instead, let it cook down till almost gone and you can double check by lighting a stick lighter over it, if there is any alcohol left, this will burn it right away. Now add 4oz heavy cream and simmer for another minute or two Add about 1-2 tbsp of Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Honey Check for seasoning, might need more salt, little lemon juice, or maybe even a little more spice to amp it up! Simmer to desired thickness and then add your cooked pasta Garnish with some chopped parsley or basil and enjoy with the family!