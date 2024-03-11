Cabbage Casserole & Grasshoppers

Ingredients:

4 Cups Cut (shreds) Cabbage (10oz pre-shredded will work too)

¼ Cup minced or grated onion

1 can Cream of Chicken or Celery

½ Cup Mayo

1 Cup Milk

¼ tsp salt

¾ tsp pepper

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

2.5 Sleeves Crushed Ritz Crackers

1 stick melted butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

You need 3 bowls and a casserole dish

Bowl 1: Mix cabbage and onion together and set aside.

Bowl 2: Mix soup, mayo, milk, salt and pepper and set aside.

Bowl 3 Mix Crackers and Melted butter.

Spray Casserole dish with Pam.

Spread ½ of the Crackers on the bottom.

Layer in the cabbage next.

Pour soup mixture over cabbage.

Then add cheese.

Finally, to it with the rest of the cracker mixture.

Bake this at 350 for 45 minutes.

This is great a second day reheated.