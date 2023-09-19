Butterscotch Pudding & More
Chef and owner of Hepcat Coffee, Terry John Zila celebrates National Pudding Day with a few butterscotch recipes!
Butterscotch Sauce
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon large-flake salt
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon Bourbon or Whiskey (Optional)
- Melt the butter in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the brown sugar, salt and heavy cream and stir the mixture with a rubber spatula until it’s well blended. Bring the mixture to a boil, scraping down the sides occasionally, and boil it for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract and bourbon or whiskey, if using. Transfer the butterscotch sauce to a container to cool. The butterscotch thickens significantly as it cools, be careful to not overcook the sauce as it become chewy butterscotch caramels rather than a pourable sauce.
Butterscotch Budino (Pudding) with Caramel Sauce
Serves 10
3 cups heavy cream
1 ½ cups whole milk
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons firmly packed dark brown sugar
½ cup water
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 large egg
3 large egg yolks
5 tablespoons cornstarch
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 tablespoons dark rum
To Serve:
Spicy Bourbon Caramel Sauce
Frangelico Honey Whipped Cream
Fleur de sel
- In a large bowl, combine the cream and milk and set aside.
- In a large, heavy pot, combine brown sugar, water, and salt and place over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally to keep the mixture from scorching, for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the mixture is a deep brown and smells nutty and caramelized.
- Remove from the heat and immediately whisk the cream mixture into the caramelized sugar to stop the cooking. The mixture will steam vigorously and the sugar will seize. Use caution to keep from getting burned by the bubbling mixture. Whisk until smooth and the caramel is fully incorporated. Return to high heat, bring to a boil, and then turn off the heat.
- In a bowl, whisk together the egg, egg yolks, and cornstarch. While whisking constantly, add about half of the caramel cream, ½ cup at a time, to the egg mixture. Pour the combined mixtures back into the saucepan holding the remaining caramel cream and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, for about 2 minutes, or until a very thick custard forms.
- Remove the custard from the heat and whisk in the butter and rum. Pour the custard through a fine-mesh sieve into ten ¾-cup ramekins or glasses, dividing it evenly and filling to within ½ inch of the rim. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until well chilled, or for up to 3 days.
Serve with Spicy Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Frangelico Honey Whipped Cream and sprinkle with Fleur de sel
Butterscotch Blondies with White Chocolate
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 1/2 cups (packed) light brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
6 ounces white chocolate chips
1 cup butterscotch chips or Heath Toffee Bits
1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1/2 cup bourbon (for pressing the dough into pan)
- Center a rack in the oven and preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking pan with Pam, line with parchment paper and then spray again. Place the pan on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Working with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add both sugars and beat for another 3 minutes, or until well incorporated. Add the eggs one by one, beating for 1 minute after each addition, then beat in the vanilla. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the dry ingredients, mixing just until they disappear into the batter. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the chips, nuts and coconut. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Wet your hands with the bourbon and press the dough evenly into the pan.
- Bake for about 40-45 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center of the blondies comes out clean. The blondies should pull away from the sides of the pan a little and the top should be a nice honey brown. Allow to cool in pan