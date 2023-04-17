Butcher & the Boar’s Beef Tartare

Chef Ian Gray from Butcher & the Boar in the North Loop shows us how he makes his beef tartare, and gives us the inside scoop on their upcoming brunch menu.

Beef Tartare Recipe

Dressing Ingredients:

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Shallots, Finely Minced

2 T Chives Finely Minced

2 T Lemon Juice

2 T Dijon Mustard

2 T Cornichons, Finely Chopped

1 T Capers, Finely Chopped

Dressing Directions:

Mix all ingredients together – adjust seasoning if necessary

Horseradish Dressing Ingredients:

1 pound Horseradish Root, Peeled and Rough Cut

1 quart Buttermilk

2 T Lemon Juice

3 cloves Garlic

2 T Salt

Horseradish Dressing Directions:

Blend all ingredients together thoroughly and strain.

Chive Oil Ingredients:

4cups Chives, Chopped into 1/2inch batons

3 ½ cups Olive Oil

1 tablespoon Salt

Chive Oil Directions:

Blend for 5-6 minutes, utilizing the heat from the blender to cook slowly. Strain through fine strainer or cheese cloth.

Pickled Mustard Seeds Ingredients:

6cups Water

1cup Salt

16oz Mustard Seeds

Pickling Brine Ingredients:

2cups Sugar

3cups White Wine Vinegar

Directions:

Cook the mustard seeds in salted water three times, then transfer to pickling brine.

Fried Capers:

In a metal pot, bring oil to 350 degrees and drop in the capers, fry until they aren’t bubbling and moisture is cooked out, roughly 4-5 minutes. Carefully strain out the capers and transfer to paper towels to cool and let the oil run off.

Meat:

Use Eye of Round, clean of any excess fat and silver skin, cut into small pieces. It’s easier to slice the meat and freeze it to cut right before it is needed. We suggest cutting it 1/4 inch x 1/4 inch.

Tartare Topping Ingredients:

Cornichons

Pickled Mustard Seed

Parsley Leaves

Fried Caper

Shallot Rings

Method:

Mix together 1/2 cup diced beef with 2 Tablespoons of tartare dressing and a pinch of salt, once well incorporated transfer to desired plate creating a flat circle/oval. Mix together some chive oil and horseradish dressing and spoon around the beef. Arrange the different topping on the beef. Serve with Toasted Bread.