Brussels Sprout and Walnut Spaghetti

Cookbook author, Robin Asbell, shares her recipe.

Serves 4, Makes about 8 Cups

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pound brussels sprouts, thinly sliced in the food processor

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

8 ounces whole wheat spaghetti

3/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/2 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

Put on a pot of salted water to boil for the spaghetti. In a large saute pan, heat the olive oil and saute the onion for at least 10 minutes. Cook the pasta, then drain but don’t rinse. To the onion, add the garlic and brussels sprouts, and cook over medium high heat, stirring.

As the brussels sprouts soften and get some brown spots, add the red pepper flakes and salt.

When the brussels sprouts are tender and golden brown, add the spaghetti to the pan and toss to coat. Add parm and toss, then serve topped with walnuts.

