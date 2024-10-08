Brown is the New Black

Brown has always taken a backseat to black but this year, it’s coming in HOT as one of the top IT colors of the season. Stylist Amy Seeman shows how to use brown in your wardrobe.

Model 1: Kate Hyland

Brown Suede Jacket – vintage Queenie and Pearl

A great piece to thrift for major savings: $55 compared to $300+ brand new in stores

I’m swapping black leather for brown suede this season. Black can be really harsh where brown feels more luxe.

This is a great example of taking a few basics: white tee, fun pair of jeans, and a killer jacket to create a look that feels anything but basic.

Model 2: Sang Tran

Brown leggings and crop top from Lululemon

Plaid blazer from H&M

If you’re an exclusive black legging girl, this is a good way to stick with the dark colors but switch it up.

A blazer + leggings + sneaker is my go-to fall fit

Model 3: Jessie Stone