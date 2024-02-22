Terry John Zila, owner of Hepcat Coffee, shares an all-time favorite recipe!

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls

Makes one 9 x 13-inch pan

Ingredients:

1 recipe Brioche dough*

Filling: Cinnamon Butter

8 ounces unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons cinnamon

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (to grease baking pan)

1 cup chopped pecans (Optional)

Prepare Brioche dough from recipe through step #5 To prepare the filling, place the butter, cinnamon and brown sugar in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat until creamy. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Butter the baking pan with unsalted butter and set aside.

To assemble the rolls:

On a lightly floured board, roll out the dough into an 18 x 11 inch rectangle. Spread the cinnamon butter evenly over the rolled dough and sprinkle the chopped pecans (if using) evenly over the butter. Starting with the long end of the dough, roll up the dough into a log and pinch the ends to seal. Lightly score the log into 12 sections to ensure the rolls will be of even size, then cut the dough log into 12 even pieces Place the rolls, cut side up, into the buttered pan and cover the pan with plastic wrap and allow them to rise for several hours until doubled. At this point, the rolls can rise in the refrigerator overnight.

To Bake the rolls:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the rolls for about 35 minutes or until they are golden. Immediately invert the rolls onto a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Do not allow then to cool in the pan. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Ice with Cream Cheese Frosting** or Royal Icing if desired

*Brioche Dough

Makes 2 loaves

Special equipment:

Two 9 ½ by 5 ½ inch metal loaf pans

Standing mixer with dough hook

Instant-read thermometer

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon dry yeast

½ cup warm water (90°-100°F)

3 tablespoons sugar

6 large eggs

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ teaspoon salt

12 ounces unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces and softened

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the yeast, a pinch of the sugar and the warm water. Let stand for 10 minutes or until mixture begins to foam. Fit the mixer with the paddle attachment and on medium-low speed, blend in the eggs. In a large glass bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and remaining sugar. Add to the egg mixture and blend until the flour is almost incorporated. Remove the paddle attachment and fit the mixer with a dough hook. With the mixer running on medium-low speed, add the butter 1 tablespoon at a time. When all the butter has been incorporated, increase the speed to medium and kneed the dough for 5 minutes. Place the dough in a large bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Let the dough rise until it has doubled. This will take about 2 hours. (You can also allow the dough to rise in the refrigerator overnight.) Divide the dough into 2 portions and press into 2 greased loaf pans. Let the dough rise until doubled. This will take 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake the loaves for 30 minutes until dark brown. Remove the loaves from the pans and allow to cool on a wire rack.

**Cream Cheese Frosting

This recipe can be tripled easily for a great frosting for banana or carrot cake.

Ingredients:

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cup (5 ounces) powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Juice of one lemon

4 teaspoons sour cream (optional)

1. Beat the cream cheese and butter in the bowl of a standing mixer until well combined.

2. Add the powdered sugar, salt, vanilla, lemon juice and sour cream (if using). Beat until well blended, 1 to 2 minutes longer.

Note: To reach the desired spreading consistency, you can add milk to the recipe if it is too thick or more powered sugar if the frosting is too thin.

