Bringing Color to Your Home Décor
Interior designer and owner of Smith + Trade Mercantile in Stillwater show us how by changing out simple items in your home, you can change the whole color palette easily – without opening up a can of paint.
Artisans featured:
- Faribault Woolen Mills
- Blacklock Photography
- Swanson Wood Working
- The Knotty Dane
- Rapha Goat Soap
- Dandelion Naturals
- Kelly’s Candles
- Silmere
- DotPlaid
- D & V Garage Projects
- Lera and Eld
- Lake Place Gallery Creations
- Eagle Eye Farms
For more information on the Fundraiser Pancake Preakfast – Ride for Hope, click here.