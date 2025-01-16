Breakfast recipes with Indian flavors

Mish Sen, creator of Eats with Mish shares a recipe for a savory French toast, and a quiche recipe that was developed exclusively for Twin Cities Live, and rounds it out with Golden Turmeric Milk.

Savory French Toast

4 slices bread

½ medium red onion, chopped fine

2 green chiles, chopped fine (optional)

½ inch fresh ginger, minced or grated

1 tsp salt

4 eggs

1/3 cup neutral oil

Beat the eggs in a wide container (so it’s easy to dip the bread in the egg mixture), pound the ginger or grate it, add chopped onions, chilies and salt

Dip the bread and coat it well with the mixture

Shallow fry and top with fresh black pepper, green hot sauce and ketchup



Samosa Quiche

1 pre-made pie crust

4 large eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup frozen peas and carrots

1 big potato, peeled and diced

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp minced ginger

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp avocado oil or any neutral oil

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Roll out the pie crust and press it into a 9-inch pie dish. Trim any excess crust and crimp the edges. Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove from the oven and set aside.

3. In a skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Add the spices and the minced ginger and sauté 2 more minutes.

4. Add the diced potatoes, carrots and peas to the skillet. Cook for another 5-7 minutes covered and on low or until the vegetables are slightly softened.

5. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, heavy cream, pepper and salt.

6. Spread the cooked vegetable mixture evenly over the pre-baked pie crust. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables.

7. Bake the quiche in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the center is set and the top is golden brown.

8. Remove the quiche from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing.

9. Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro before serving.

