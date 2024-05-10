Bow Fashion
TCL fashion expert Amy Seeman presents several cute and sophisticated looks that incorporate bows.
Model 1: Rhea
- bow sweater is from Bean + Ro
- It has a very sweet, feminine vibe so I paired it with a grey wash denim to give it a little edge.
- would also pair well with a slouchy light wash denim as opposed to a clean white jean.
Model 2: Felicia Krick
- DIY bow blazer
- an easy way to add some interest and personalization to a blazer
- For the bows, I use the finger method to tie them and then I pinned them on
Model 3: Betsey
- This dress is from Abercrombie
- It’s a bit more subtle nod to a bow trend
- perfect for bridal/baby shower season or pair it with cowboy boots for a concert
Annual Spring Runway Show in partnership with Sip ‘N Bloom on May 21st at the City Center in the old Saks Off 5th space. This year’s theme is OTHERWORDLY: a runway show unlike any other, where botanicals reign supreme and style meets sustainability. Tickets are still available: https://www.sip-n-bloom.com/runway