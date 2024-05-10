Bow Fashion

By KSTP

TCL fashion expert Amy Seeman presents several cute and sophisticated looks that incorporate bows.

Model 1: Rhea 

  • bow sweater is from Bean + Ro
  • It has a very sweet, feminine vibe so I paired it with a grey wash denim to give it a little edge. 
  • would also pair well with a slouchy light wash denim as opposed to a clean white jean. 

Model 2: Felicia Krick

  • DIY bow blazer
  • an easy way to add some interest and personalization to a blazer
  • For the bows, I use the finger method to tie them and then I pinned them on 

Model 3: Betsey 

  • This dress is from Abercrombie
  • It’s a bit more subtle nod to a bow trend
  • perfect for bridal/baby shower season or pair it with cowboy boots for a concert

