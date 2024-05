BLT Salad with Smokey Tomato Dressing

5 Eyewitness News anchor Paul Folger joins in studio to share a recipe for BLT salad with a smokey tomato dressing.

INGREDIENTS

DRESSING

1 CAN DICED TOMATOES

2.5 TABLESPOON OLIVE OIL

1 TEASPOON LIQUID SMOKE

¼ TEASPOON SALT

2 TABLESPOONS SUGAR

½ TABLESPOON GARLIC POWDER

1 TEASPOON DILL PICKLE JUICE

1 AND 1/3 CUP MAYONNAISE

1/3 CUP PLAIN GREEK YOGURT

3 TABLESPOONS CHOPPED PARSLEY

DRESSING: DRAIN LIQUID OUT OF TOMATOES. THEN PLACE IN A BOWL. ADD LIQUID SMOKE, SALT, SUGAR, GARLIC POWDER, PICKLE JUICE AND LET IT SIT FOR 45 MINUTES.

THEN PLACE IN A BLENDER AND ADD MAYO, YOGURT AND PARSLEY. BLEND UNTIL SMOOTH. THIS IS BEST PREPARED A DAY AHEAD.

1 STALK ROMANE LETTUCE OR HALF-HEAD OF ICEBERG CUT INTO SMALL PIECES

¼ CUP CHERRY TOMATOES CUT IN QUARTERS

2 BOILED EGGS SLICED

1 AVOCADO

¼ CUP BACON CRUMBLES

¼ CUP BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

¼ CUP RED ONION

¼ CUP CHOPPED WALNUTS

SALAD: LAY OUT INGREDIENTS ACROSS A BED OF LETTUCE. PLACE THE TOPPINGS ON IT IN LITTLE MOUNDS.