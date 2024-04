Styled by the CEO

Elizabeth sits down with Megan Tamte – the Chief Brand Officer, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Evereve – to learn about the motivation for her successful social media series called “Styled By The CEO” and to see how an episode featuring a busy working mom of two is put together. Follow Evereve on Instagram to see the full episode – they are @Evereveoffical

