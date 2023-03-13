People who partake in St. Patrick’s Day festivities tend to consume more calories than they do Halloween, the 4th of July, and the Super Bowl. Fitness expert Ali Holman and her husband Mark join us with some St. Patty’s Day beer burner exercises.

Exercises:

Single arm weighted marches

Bent forward chops

Weight around the world

Ava band chop

Straight plank row, weight switch to other side

Ava band “kettleball” swing

These exercises as well as all of Ali’s workouts are available on her website.