Be Well with TCL: Stretching

Nickie Carrigan, owner of The Warehouse in Rosemount, shows us ways to stretch at home or with her professional help. Nicki offers 30 minute stretching appointments at The Warheouse.

Lower Body Stretching

Start with a percussive massage device, Nicki uses a theragun

Basic Hamstring stretch

Inner thigh abductors

Glutes

Mention Twin Cities Live when you book a stretch session with Nicki and you’ll get the member price of $37.50 for a 30 minute session. You can also try their fitness group classes, mention TCL and get a month for $50. Both of these deals are good through this Friday, March 24th.