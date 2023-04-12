Bartending with Ben

Last week, Ben was at the Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis serving up cocktails while also creating his very own drink. Ben shows us what’s inside his cocktail, Coconut Haze.

All this month, you can get Ben’s drink at Malcolm Yards; $1 from each drink sold benefits Secondhand Hounds.

On Mother’s Day, Malcolm Yards will host Mom-A-Rama, where 20 local makers will be set up selling art, flowers, jewelry and more. Plus, every mother will receive a free Mom-osa.

