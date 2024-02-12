Baldamar’s Miso Marinated Sea Bass
Executive Chef Steve Swinney makes Baldamar’s special Miso Marinated Sea Bass to kick off Mpls.St. Paul Magazine’s Restaurant Week.
Miso Marinated Sea Bass
Ingredients (per individual, scale according to the # of servings desired.)
Sea Bass (marinated in Miso marinade* 24-48 hours*, 3-4 oz. portion
Asparagus, steamed and shaved into ribbons, 2 oz. (Cooked til al dente in microwave or lightly steamed.)
Arugula, ½ oz
Frisse, ½ oz
Carrot Ribbons, 1 oz. (Raw)
Fresno Chiles, ½ oz.
Yuzu Vinaigrette*, ½ oz.|
Miso Marinade/Glaze*, 1 oz.
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Heat saute pan. Add oil and heat until oil is hot and shimmering.
- Add Sea Bass to pan and roast in oven until fish reaches an internal temperature of 130-degrees. About 15-20 minutes.
- In small bowl, add remaining ingredients except Miso Sauce and toss.
- To plate, arrange salad in a high mound on top half of plate.
- Arrange fish on top of salad.
- Drizzle miso sauce around the salad and bottom half of plate.
- Garnish with scant pinch of finishing salt, such as Maldon.
* = Recipes provided below
Miso Marinade/Glaze
Ingredients
Sake, 1 1/3 cup
Mirin, 1 1/3 cup
White Miso, 1 pkgs
Sugar, 1 cup
Directions
- Bring sake and mirin to boil in a non-reactive sauce pan.
- On it comes to a boil, reduce hit and whisk in sugar until fully dissolved.
- Whisk in miso, until smooth and return pan to boil for one minute.
Yuzu Vinaigrette
Ingredients
Yuzu juice**, 2/3 cup
Tamari Soy Sauce, 1/2 cup
Cilantro, chopped, 1/3 cup
Fresh Ginger, finely diced,1/3 cup
Shallots, diced, 1/3 cup,
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2/3 cup
Directions
- Combine first five ingredients in bowl and slowly whisk in olive oil until fully incorporated.
** If not available at your local Asian market or grocery store, substitute equal amounts lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit juice. It can also be purchased online.