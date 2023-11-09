Baking with the Nordic Ware Factory Store

You know the holidays have arrived when you pull out that perfect kitchen gadget that does all the things. The tried-and-true Nordic Ware Pan.

Twin Cities Live reporter Kelli Hanson takes us to the Nordic Ware Factory Store where they’re cooking and baking the perfect side dishes for your Thanksgiving table.

Pumpkin Pecan Baked Brie

(adapted from Damn Delicious)

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed but still cold

2 tablespoons pumpkin butter

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 8-ounce wheel brie cheese, rind trimmed

1/2 cup pecan halves, chopped, plus a few left whole for the top

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 large egg, beaten

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside. Place puff pastry onto prepared baking sheet. Spread pumpkin butter evenly over the top, leaving a 1-inch border, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Set the cheese wheel in the center of the sheet and top with chopped pecans and cranberries. Fold the puff pastry up and over the sides of the cheese, pleating the edges to fit snugly around the cheese. Pinch the dough together in the center to seal and brush evenly with the egg. Arrange a few pecan halves over the top. Bake until golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm with crackers.

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Mini Cornbreads

(adapted from The Baker’s Dozen Cookbook)

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely ground yellow cornmeal

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups milk

3 Tablespoons corn or vegetable oil

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Position rack in the center of the oven and preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly butter the 6-cavity Nordic Ware ProCast Mini Loaf Pan. Whisk the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs just until broken up. Add the milk, oil and melted butter and whisk until blended. Add the flour mixture and stir with a wooden spoon just until moistened. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula and stir again just until blended. There may be small lumps in the batter. Divide the batter evenly between the cavities and smooth the tops. Bake until the tops of the loaves spring back when gently pressed with your fingers and the edges are beginning to brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and rest for 5 minutes. Invert the loaves onto the cooling rack.

Savory Cornbread Bread Pudding

Ingredients

3 cups baked cornbread, cut into 1” cubes (from 3 mini loaves of cornbread)

1 T. butter, plus extra softened butter for buttering the pan

1 cup coarsely chopped onions

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1 large garlic clove, minced

3/4 cup grated extra sharp Cheddar cheese

2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/4 cup half & half

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º F. Generously butter a Nordic Ware ProCast 7×11-inch baking dish. Place the cornbread cubes in the baking dish in a single layer. Set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over low heat. Add the onions and sauté slowly until soft and golden brown, about 15 minutes. After 10 minutes, add the diced red pepper and garlic. Continue cooking for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Scatter the onion mixture, cheese, parsley, rosemary and thyme evenly over the cornbread cubes and stir gently to combine. Whisk together the cream, half & half, eggs, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Pour the cream mixture over the cornbread cubes. Allow the casserole to rest about 10 minutes. Bake the bread pudding 30 to 40 minutes until set and golden. Serve hot or at room temperature.