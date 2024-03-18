Anna Klimmek, the owner and chef of Happy Food MN, makes baja fresh tuna tacos with mango salsa and grapefruit slaw.

Baja Fresh Tuna Tacos with Mango Salsa and Grapefruit Slaw Recipe

Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

1 ea Mango

1 ea Red Pepper

1 ea Jalapeno

½ ea Red Onion

2 ea Large Ripe Tomato

¼ cup Fresh Basil (optional)

¼ cup Fresh Lime Juice

¼ cup Fresh Grapefruit Juice

TT Pink Himalayan Salt & Fresh Cracked Pepper

Instructions:

Chop first six all ingredients and place in a bowl.

Squeeze fresh lime & Grapefruit juice over the top and mix together.

Grapefruit Slaw

Ingredients:

¼ cup Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¼ cup Orange or Meyer Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp Honey

2 Tbsp Warm Water

1 ea Grapefruit – Peeled, Sectioned & Halved

1 ea Bag of Slaw Mix

1/8 tsp Fennel Seed (optional)

¼ cup Fresh Cilantro (optional)

TT Salt & Pepper

Instructions:

Place first four ingredients into a bowl. Whisk together well. Then place the remaining ingredients and mix together well.

Tuna Taco

Ingredients:

4 ea Tuna Steaks

TT Salt & Pepper

8 ea Corn Tortillas

Instructions:

Salt & Pepper Tuna Steaks and sear on the grill or in a pan. Toast Corn tortillas. Place Slaw on the tortillas, then the tuna and top with the salsa.