Awesome Sauce with 328 Grill

Back in January, we introduced you to a competition from the folks at 328 Grill in St. Paul Park. There were two burgers created that pitted Ben and Elizabeth against each other. In the end, The Miss Elizabeth burger was the winner and is now on their new menu! Owner of 328 Grill, Mik German, shares his secret to making the Awesome Sauce.

Awesome Sauce

1 cup Ketchup

½ cup Dijon mustard

½ cup Mayo

¼ cup A1 Steak Sauce

Click here for information on the 3rd Anniversary Burger Bash