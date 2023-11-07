Autumn Cocktails
Ian Lowther, the Beverage Director of Red Cow shares fall themed cocktails and mocktails.
Spiced Cranberry Soda is made with rooibos tea, cranberry, lime, and topped with sparkling water
Spiced Cranberry Soda
1oz Cranberry Syrup
1oz lime juice
4oz Soda Water
Mix ingredients in a Collins class. Garnish with a cinnamon stick
Cranberry Syrup*
*Syrup recipe:
1 jug (946ml) cranberry juice
850g sugar
2 cinnamon sticks
5 cloves
5 allspice berries
Heat cranberry juice over medium heat to at least 190 degrees but don’t boil it. Add sugar and spices. The residual heat should dissolve the sugar and salt. If not place over low heat until dissolved.
Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini is made with cold brew concentrate, coffee syrup and cream
2oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate
1oz half & half
1/2 oz coffee syrup*
Shake all ingredients together and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans
*Coffee Syrup
1 cup hot coffee
2 cups demerara sugar
Mix ingredients together until sugar dissolves.
The Gourd Abides
1 1/2oz Vodka
2/3oz pumpkin syrup
1 can pumpkin puree
750g brown sugar
250ml water
10 cloves
1/4 cup ground cinnamon
1 TBS ground nutmeg
1 TBS ground ginger
1 TBS Vanilla Extract
1 tsp Ground Turmeric
Incorporate all ingredients together in a pot and bring to a simmer on medium heat. Turn the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.
1/3oz honey syrup
1 cup honey
1/2 cup hot water
Stir ingredients together
Coffee Cold Foam
1oz half and half
1oz pumpkin syrup
1/3oz cold brew
Place all ingredients in a container and foam with a hand wand or cold foamer
Shake Vodka, Pumpkin syrup, and honey syrup together. Pour into a lowball glass. Top with Coffee Cold Foam and dust with ground cinnamon
Roseberry Sangria is made with herbal liqueur, cranberry, orange, and white wine
1oz Vikre Herbal Liqueur
2oz cranberry juice
1/3oz orange juice
2 1/2oz white wine
Shake liqueur and juices together. Top with white wine. Garnish with an orange wheel and a rosemary sprig