Autumn Cocktails

Ian Lowther, the Beverage Director of Red Cow shares fall themed cocktails and mocktails.

Spiced Cranberry Soda is made with rooibos tea, cranberry, lime, and topped with sparkling water

Spiced Cranberry Soda

1oz Cranberry Syrup

1oz lime juice

4oz Soda Water

Mix ingredients in a Collins class. Garnish with a cinnamon stick

Cranberry Syrup*

*Syrup recipe:

1 jug (946ml) cranberry juice

850g sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

5 cloves

5 allspice berries

Heat cranberry juice over medium heat to at least 190 degrees but don’t boil it. Add sugar and spices. The residual heat should dissolve the sugar and salt. If not place over low heat until dissolved.

Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini is made with cold brew concentrate, coffee syrup and cream

2oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate

1oz half & half

1/2 oz coffee syrup*

Shake all ingredients together and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans



*Coffee Syrup

1 cup hot coffee

2 cups demerara sugar

Mix ingredients together until sugar dissolves.

The Gourd Abides

1 1/2oz Vodka

2/3oz pumpkin syrup

1 can pumpkin puree

750g brown sugar

250ml water

10 cloves

1/4 cup ground cinnamon

1 TBS ground nutmeg

1 TBS ground ginger

1 TBS Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Ground Turmeric

Incorporate all ingredients together in a pot and bring to a simmer on medium heat. Turn the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

1/3oz honey syrup

1 cup honey

1/2 cup hot water

Stir ingredients together

Coffee Cold Foam

1oz half and half

1oz pumpkin syrup

1/3oz cold brew

Place all ingredients in a container and foam with a hand wand or cold foamer

Shake Vodka, Pumpkin syrup, and honey syrup together. Pour into a lowball glass. Top with Coffee Cold Foam and dust with ground cinnamon

Roseberry Sangria is made with herbal liqueur, cranberry, orange, and white wine

1oz Vikre Herbal Liqueur

2oz cranberry juice

1/3oz orange juice

2 1/2oz white wine

Shake liqueur and juices together. Top with white wine. Garnish with an orange wheel and a rosemary sprig

