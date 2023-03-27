Aromatic Poached Sea Bass
It seems like we want something light and springy for dinner this time of year. This technique for fish is very forgiving and easy for people who aren’t super comfortable making fish at home. Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s Markets shows us how easy this Aromatic Poached Sea Bass is to make.
3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, or more as needed
4 clove(s) garlic, very thinly sliced
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
1 sm Bulb Fennel, trimmed, halved, cored and very thinly sliced crosswise
1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning the sauce, if desired
14 oz canned petite diced tomatoes
1/2 cup(s) dry vermouth
1/2 cup(s) water
1 1/2 lb boneless skinless sea bass fillets
1/4 tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns
1/2 oz fresh basil, torn
crusty artisan bread or garlic toast, for serving
DIRECTIONS
- In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat until shimmering but not smoking.
- Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until garlic softens and becomes fragrant (about 2 min.).
- Add onion, fennel and ½ the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften (about 5 min.).
- Add tomatoes, vermouth and water; bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer for 5 min.
- Season fish with remaining salt and black pepper.
- Add fish to the pan; cover and cook until fish is flaky and just opaque throughout (about 10 min.).
- Adjust seasoning of sauce to taste; garnish with basil.
- Serve immediately in shallow bowls with crusty bread or toasted garlic bread for dipping.