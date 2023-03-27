It seems like we want something light and springy for dinner this time of year. This technique for fish is very forgiving and easy for people who aren’t super comfortable making fish at home. Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s Markets shows us how easy this Aromatic Poached Sea Bass is to make.

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, or more as needed

4 clove(s) garlic, very thinly sliced

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1 sm Bulb Fennel, trimmed, halved, cored and very thinly sliced crosswise

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning the sauce, if desired

14 oz canned petite diced tomatoes

1/2 cup(s) dry vermouth

1/2 cup(s) water

1 1/2 lb boneless skinless sea bass fillets

1/4 tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns

1/2 oz fresh basil, torn

crusty artisan bread or garlic toast, for serving

DIRECTIONS