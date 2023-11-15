7-Layer Asian Inspired Dip
Dr. Chuck Ells makes his award winning dip.
1 cup chopped cooked chicken breast
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/4 cup chopped unsalted peanuts
3 tablespoons chopped green onions
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce, divided
1 garlic clove, minced
1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 cup water
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons ketchup
1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon cider vinegar
2 drops hot pepper sauce
1 package reduced-fat cream cheese
Assorted rice crackers
–MIX chicken, carrot, peanuts, green onion, parsley, and sesame seed in bowl. Mix 2 tablespoons soy sauce and garlic; toss with chicken mixture. Refrigerate, covered, several hours.
–For sauce, in a small saucepan, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir in brown sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar and pepper sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Cool slightly. Refrigerate, covered, until cold.
–To serve, mix cream cheese and remaining soy sauce until blended; transfer to a serving plate, spreading evenly. Top with chicken mixture. Drizzle with sauce. Serve with crackers.