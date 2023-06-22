6/22 What’s Happening This Weekend

So, you don’t have tickets to see Taylor Swift. What should you do this weekend? TCL executive producer Mike Marcotte has some ideas.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival returns this weekend at Mears Park in St. Paul! Nur D performs tonight at 7:30 and Davina and the Vegabonds debut on Saturday at 6:00. For more information about this event, click here.

51st Annual Pride Festival will be taking place at Loring Park and Parade Park this year with extended hours and expanded areas! All are welcome to attend! Click here to learn more.

Roseville’s Annual Rosefest kicks off today! Attend this event to experience the best of Roseville! Click here for more information.

Oakdale’s Summerfest also kicks off today and runs through Monday. Most events over the weekend take place at Richard Walton Park. For more details, click here.