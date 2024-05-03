5/3 Host Chat

Today is Free-for-All Friday, but with a special surprise! Starting this Friday and going until the end of July, you can enter win a stay in a Junior Resort Suite at the Chula Vista Resort located in the Wisconsin Dells every TCL Free-for-All. The stay includes passes to their waterpark!

Enter the contest here, winners will be drawn on Monday. All entries will also be entered to win an Unlimited Weekend All in Getaway at Chula Vista Resort. Winners of the grand prize will be drawn the end of July.