4/7 Movie Trip

TCL’s movie guy, Paul McGuire Grimes, sits down with the stars of the new season of Schmigadoon, and gives his review of the new movie Air, in theaters now.

Paul is curating a new monthly movie series at Emagine Theaters in Eagan, every fourth Sunday or every month at 3pm. Paul will be doing a talk back after every screening to talk about the film, its legacy, and why he chose it. Tickets are now on sale for the first 3 months, tickets are $8.95 per ticket.

April 23: A League of Their Own

May 28: Rear Window

June 25: The Dark Knight

