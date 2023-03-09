3/9 What’s Happening This Weekend
Executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares what’s happening this weekend. You can find more information on the events Mike mentioned below.
- Opens today at 1pm, runs through Sunday
- Located at the Minneapolis Convention Center
- Tickets:
- $15 (13 and older)
- Free (12 and under with a paid adult)
- Go today after 5 – admission is $5
- Those 62 and better are $12 today
Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament
- Located at the Xcell Energy Center
- Games through Sunday
- Watch on 45 TV
- Tickets to the championship game for class double A can be bought starting at noon on Saturday
- Located at the St. Paul Rivercenter
- Friday: 10am – 6pm
- Saturday: 10am – 5pm
- Tickets:
- $5 adults
- 18 and under are free
Minnesota Reptile Expo: Show me Reptile
- Located at the St. Paul Rivercenter
- Saturday – 10am to 3:30pm
- Take home a new pet!
- Tickets are $8
- Located at the American Legion, St. Paul Park
- Free admission
- 7pm tonight