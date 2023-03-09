3/9 What’s Happening This Weekend

By KSTP

Executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares what’s happening this weekend. You can find more information on the events Mike mentioned below.

Northwest Sportshow

  • Opens today at 1pm, runs through Sunday
  • Located at the Minneapolis Convention Center
  • Tickets:
    • $15 (13 and older)
    • Free (12 and under with a paid adult)
  • Go today after 5 – admission is $5
  • Those 62 and better are $12 today

Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament

  • Located at the Xcell Energy Center
  • Games through Sunday
  • Watch on 45 TV
  • Tickets to the championship game for class double A can be bought starting at noon on Saturday

Let’s play hockey expo

  • Located at the St. Paul Rivercenter
  • Friday: 10am – 6pm
  • Saturday: 10am – 5pm
  • Tickets:
    • $5 adults
    • 18 and under are free

Minnesota Reptile Expo: Show me Reptile

  • Located at the St. Paul Rivercenter
  • Saturday – 10am to 3:30pm
  • Take home a new pet!
  • Tickets are $8

L.O.L. Legion of Laughs

  • Located at the American Legion, St. Paul Park
  • Free admission
  • 7pm tonight