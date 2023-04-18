Jodi Livon, the happy medium, shares how we you can tap into your natural intuition. You can find Jodi’s insights below. If you are interested in learning the truth about your intuition and how to make it sing, click here to get tickets to Jodi’s event. It is happening May 24th at 6:30 PM in Prior Lake.

Signs you’re understanding as a soul is expanding, and you are on your path.

People often ask you for advice

You are a good judge of character

Personal growth has become a desired goal

You feel connected to nature

Signs your intuition is expanding