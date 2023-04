Linda Snyder from AAA joins us to talk about action-packed trip options planned for this year.

Trips:

Bar Harbor Tour, Maine August 13-17

Morocco September 15-25

Fall on the North Shore October 4-7

Tuscany, Italy October 19-27

Iceland November 1-8

Holidays in Branson November 26-December 1



For a full list of all AAA’s upcoming tours, visit their website.