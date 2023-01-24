Dry January with Emily Dingmann
Emily Dingmann, creator of Everyday Table, shares why she is taking a break from drinking this January. Emily also shares some tips from her Instagram, “@theeverydaysoberlife”.
Look below to see the recipe for Emily’s Virgin Margarita Mocktail on the rocks.
Recipe:
– 2oz Tequila Alternative – like ritual
– 1 ½ oz fresh lime juice
– 1 oz fresh orange juice
– 2 Tsp agave
– Soda water or club soda
Directions:
– Salt rims of short classes and fill with ice
– Combine Tequila alternative, lime juice, orange juice and agave in a cocktail shaker
– Add ice cubes, shake well until frothy, and pour into glasses
– Top with a splash of soda water and stir in