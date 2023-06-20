So Minnesota: Split Rock Lighthouse

A legendary Minnesota landmark has a new addition.

The Split Rock Lighthouse Visitor Center has a new full-sized replica of the lighthouse beacon. The replica weighs 650 pounds and is more than 5 feet tall and 7 feet around.

“I think it’s actually a lot better view than you get up in the tower,” said Hayes Scriven, the Split Rock Lighthouse site manager. “You’re not seeing the original one, but you’re seeing something that looks exactly like it, functions the same way, and you can see that detail really up close.”

Split Rock Lighthouse opened in 1910 as a guiding light to save lives on Lake Superior.

“In 1905, there was a massive storm. It sunk or damaged 30 ships and 29 men lost their lives on the lake, just this horrific storm,” Scriven said.

In 1969, the Coast Guard decommissioned the lighthouse. The Minnesota Historical Society now manages the popular tourist attraction.

“We see people from the Middle East, from South America, from Europe, Asia — all over — and we’ll see between 150,000 to 160,000 guests a year,” Scriven said.