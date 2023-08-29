So Minnesota: See 18 Movie Theater

Travelers can watch movies on some planes but passengers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) can see a film at a movie theater inside a terminal even before taking off.

The See 18 Film Screening Room is the first state-of-the-art cinema in any major airport.

“Affectionately known as See 18 because there is no gate C18, so if you want to find See 18 it’s between C17 and C19,” Alan Howell with the Metropolitan Airports Commission said. “Pretty easy for us we spell it differently, it’s ‘see’ as in watch.”

It opened nearly a decade ago. See 18 is free, open 365 days per year, 24/7, and highlights several Minnesota filmmakers.

“Here, the films are meant to be from eight minutes to a half an hour in length, so that in between flights as a connecting passenger you have time to watch something,” Howell said. “Something that is local, produced locally, written, filmed locally, one of those aspects is what we try for in this space.”