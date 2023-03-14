So Minnesota: MSP animal ambassadors

They help travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and do it on all four legs.

The airport’s Animal Ambassadors program started nearly a decade ago to help take the stress out of traveling.

“We have about 46 teams within our program,” said Jonathan Turner with Airport Foundation MSP. “Believe it or not, we’re actually the largest pet therapy airport program of its kind in the world.”

Jayne Solinger and her dog Lola can be found at a petting station or walking around the airport.

“If she can bring this joy to me, I thought, she can bring some to other people too,” Solinger said. “People definitely say, ‘I really needed this today,’ or ‘I didn’t even know I needed this.'”

(KSTP)

In addition to working shifts at petting stations in the terminals, Animal Ambassadors also participate in airport educational programs, outreach activities and events.

