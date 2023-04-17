So Minnesota: Michal’s Boots & Shoe Repair

Shoe repair store

It’s the end of an era for one longtime family shoe repair business in Osseo.

After several decades in business, Michael Zastawny, owner of Michal’s Boots & Shoe Repair, is retiring.

“It’s time,” Zastawny said. “I’m turning 75, so let’s call it quits.”

The cobbler has a long history of fixing footwear. More than 60 years ago his mother and father opened the store. Zastawny says shoe repair, one of the world’s oldest crafts is a dying art form.

“I’ve worked 12, 13 hours a day here because you can’t find anybody to come in and help,” Zastawny said.

Zastawny plans on spending more time with his wife and children after he retires at the end of April.