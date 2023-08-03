Smoking marijuana prohibited at State Fair
Despite marijuana now being legal in Minnesota, the State Fair will prohibit smoking it on the fairgrounds, according to its health and safety page.
Guests are also prohibited from bringing in alcohol and illegal substances, among other things.
The State Fair allows smoking in designated areas, which are marked on the 2023 map of the fairgrounds.
The State Fair’s full health and safety guide can be found here.