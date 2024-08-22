5 AT THE FAIR: Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar

Thousands of people are filling the streets and their appetites at the Minnesota State Fair.

It’s a place where delicacies come deep-fried and on a stick, and there are desserts around every corner. But when you see the iconic bucket of cookies, you already know where it’s from.

Brittney Ermon caught up with Martha Rossini Olson, the woman behind Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, as she kicks off her 46th year of selling cookies at the fair.

