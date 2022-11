Limb loss can be difficult but also something that hasn’t stopped folks who put their mind to something. A great example is founder of Wiggle Your Toes, Aaron Holm, who lost his leg in a competitive snow cross accident in 2008. Aaron started Wiggle with the intent of bringing attention to the amputee community and he has done exactly that.

Wiggle Your Toes is also hosting a Gala on Feb. 4 to raise awareness for the amputee community. More information here.