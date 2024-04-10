Whole grain dishes you can try this spring

Author Robin Asbell joins us to talk about two whole grain dishes you can make at home to get in the spring mood!

Spring Quinoa Salad with Strawberries

Serves 4

1 cup quinoa

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon fresh lime zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup canola oil

1/2 cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 medium red jalapeno, chopped

1 large carrot, shredded

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 15 oz canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 large avocado, cubed

2 medium scallion, chopped

In a one-quart pot, bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil, and add quinoa. Return to the boil, reduce heat to low, and cover tightly. Cook for about 14 minutes, until all the water is absorbed. Take off the heat and let cool.

In a cup, whisk the lime juice, zest, salt, and canola oil. Pour over the cooled quinoa.

Transfer the cooled quinoa to a large bowl and add the cilantro, jalapeno, carrot, strawberries, black beans, avocado and scallion. Toss to mix and serve.

Soba with Asparagus and Watercress

Serves 4

1 package soba noodles

1 bunch asparagus

2 cups watercress, stems removed

3 scallion, sliced diagonally

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon tamari

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Boil a pot of water. Chop tips of asparagus into 2 inch pieces, then tender stems into 1/2 inch pieces. Cook soba 4 minutes, add asparagus and drain when soba is al dente. Rinse with cold water and drain thoroughly. Coarsely chop watercress. Whisk together remaining ingredients and toss with soba. Chill.

Robin’s Website