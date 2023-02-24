What’s Happening this Weekend: Feb. 24-26
Minnesota Live executive producer Mike Marcotte has a roundup of the top events happening around the state this weekend! Here’s what’s on his list: Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth, “Winter Beer Dabbler” at the State Fairgrounds, Minnesota Golf Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and Bright Star musical in Maple Grove. Also, Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine extended their Restaurant Week through Sunday! Mike has a list of the top restaurants to go to this weekend.
